Goals from Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Di Lorenzo saw Napoli put one foot in the Champions League quarter final as they beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0.

Napoli cruise to first-leg victory

Osimhen and Di Lorenzo lead the charge

Kolo Muani sent off for struggling Frankfurt

TELL ME MORE: The hosts started brightly against the Serie A champions elect and had chances to take the lead, with Mario Gotze finding pockets of space and linking up well with the likes of Jesper Lindstrom and Randal Kolo Muani. They couldn't make a fast start count, though, and despite Kevin Trapp pawing away a penalty from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Napoli took a lead into half time thanks to Osimhen.

Their problems doubled after the break when their red-hot scorer Kolo Muani was sent off just before the hour mark for a follow-through on a challenge against Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa. It was Anguissa who then started the move for a spectacular team goal, floating the ball into the feet of Kvaratskhelia, whose exquisite backheel left it on a plate for captain Di Lorenzo to finish and put the game to bed.

Napoli's fantastic season continues and, barring any calamities at home, they'll be looking to impress in the competition's last eight.

THE MVP: There is simply no stopping Osimhen right now, and Frankfurt learned that after just 40 minutes on the night, with the all-action forward wasting no time in breaking the deadlock on the big stage. He quickly followed up his opener with another poacher's finish a mere minute later, but it was unfortunately flagged for offside. No wonder Manchester United are interested.

THE BIG LOSER: While one of the most in-form and prolific strikers in European football this season continued to shine, the other - Kolo Muani - endured a night to forget. Any hopes Frankfurt had of taking something from the contest hinged on the Frenchman being at his best. He wasn't. Kolo Muani barely had the chance to test Alex Meret and was sent off in perhaps harsh circumstances for a follow-through that was, while dangerous, arguably unavoidable. He now misses the second leg in Naples, leaving Frankfurt with a mountain to climb.

WHAT NEXT? Frankfurt now have three weeks to dust off the defeat and get back to winning ways in the Bundesliga before making the trip to Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, where Napoli are yet to lose this season in Serie A.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐