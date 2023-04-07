Victor Osimhen and Mario Balotelli at Napoli?! Partenopei star would ‘welcome’ partnership with veteran forward

Victor Osimhen would 'welcome' Mario Balotelli at Napoli and would be open to forging a partnership with the veteran forward.

Balotelli is currently at Sion

Interacted with Osimhen on Instagram

Nigerian would welcome Balotelli at Napoli

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Italian international, who currently plies his trade with Sion in the Swiss league, engaged in a social media exchange with Napoli star Osimhen.

Balotelli put up a "Ask me a question" box in his Instagram story where he received a comment from a fan who wrote, "I would like to see you in Naples". The striker forwarded the comment to Osimhen and asked “@victorosimhen9, what do you think?”. The Nigerian did not take long to reply and wrote: "You are always welcome in Naples".

instagram.com/victorosimhen

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Balotelli joined Sion last summer on a two-year contract and has scored five goals in 18 appearances in all competitions. Although it is highly unlikely that Napoli would move to sign Balotelli, a prime Balotelli-Osimhen pairing would have been a nightmare for defenders to deal with.

WHAT NEXT FOR OSIMHEN? The forward has been in sensational form for Napoli scoring 25 times in 29 appearances this season and would look to be on target again against Leece on Friday evening in Serie A.