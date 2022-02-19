Verona youth player Federico Caia has been banned for a month after slapping a rival player before hiding in the dressing room to try to avoid being caught.

The 18-year-old was watching Verona’s Under-19 side against SPAL U19's from the stands, but went down towards the tunnel by the side of the pitch at the final whistle to attack an opponent.

He immediately went to Verona’s dressing room but was eventually identified and punished by the authorities.

What was said?

A statement from Serie A about the incident read: “At the end of the match, which he had witnessed away from the pitch due to not being included in the squad list, he reached the gate that separates the pitch from the changing rooms, forcefully slapped a player of the opposing team, hitting him between the cheek and neck.

"Then he walked away to his team's locker room in an attempt to escape identification."

The striker cannot now return to action until March 15, 2022, while the club has been fined €1000.

The teenager has yet to make a senior appearance for Verona since joining from Livorno last summer, though he has scored one goal in 10 appearances for the U18 side.

