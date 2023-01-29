'VAR got the better of me again' - Marcus Rashford furious after missing out on Man Utd record

Marcus Rashford hit out at VAR after missing out on creating a new Manchester United record against Reading in the FA Cup.

Rashford angry at VAR

Goal cancelled against Reading

Missed out on Man Utd record

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international came into the game with a goal in each of his last 10 games at Old Trafford. He even found the back of the net against Reading which would have helped him go past Dennis Viollets' record of scoring in the most consecutive games for the club at home, but VAR ruled the goal out for an offside in the buildup.

Rashford has since taken to social media to comment on the incident.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 25-year-old striker has been in red-hot form since the season restarted after the 2022 World Cup. He is currently the club's highest goalscorer in the ongoing season, netting 18 times in 29 matches.

WHAT NEXT FOR RASHFORD? Rashford will be next seen in action against Nottingham Forest in the second leg of the FA Cup semifinal on February 1.