Van Gaal gives Dumfries 'big fat kiss' after the Netherlands beat USMNT at World Cup 2022

Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal was thrilled with Denzel Dumfries after the defender starred in the team's last-16 win on Saturday.

Netherlands into last 16

Dumfries played starring role

Van Gaal is delighted

WHAT HAPPENED? Van Gaal's Dutch team beat the USMNT 3-1 at the World Cup on Saturday, with Dumfries scoring and picking up two assists. The manager spoke about the Inter defender after the game and was clearly thrilled by his contribution.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Yesterday I gave him a big fat kiss, and I am going to give him another one...There you go," he said at his post-match press conference after kissing Dumfries on stage.

Van Gaal also shared his thoughts on his team's overall performance, adding: "Our plan was to create space and that all worked out. One goal was more beautiful than the other. We have seen fantastic goals. In the third, the left wing-back serves the right wing-back, unbelievable."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Dutch are the first team through to the quarter-finals and now have some time to rest before their next match. Van Gaal is pleased to be able to take a breather. He said: "We now have longer rest and that is important. I give the players a day off, they don't have to see me. And that's good, because they get a little sick of me."

DID YOU KNOW? Van Gaal has lost none of his 11 World Cup games in charge (W8 D3) during regular time, the outright most for a manager in the competition. Only Felipe Scolari (12) has had a longer unbeaten start as a manager in World Cup history than Van Gaal (11).

WHAT NEXT FOR THE NETHERLANDS? Van Gaal's side will play either Australia or Argentina in the quarter-finals of World Cup 2022.