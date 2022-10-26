Van Dijk admits Liverpool are searching for 'a reaction and consistency' as he draws Ajax comparison

As he previewed Liverpool's trip to face Ajax in the Champions League, Virgil van Dijk admitted that both sides are on the hunt for consistency.

Reds are eighth in the PL

Ajax facing UCL exit

Two sides meet this evening

WHAT HAPPENED? It hasn't been the start to the season that anyone at Liverpool will have wanted or expected before a ball was kicked in August. They are already 12 points back from Premier League leaders Arsenal and many fans are doubting whether they will be able to finish in the top four. For the first time since he moved to Merseyside, Van Dijk has recently come under scrutiny for his performances, which have been a mile from his usual high standards.

WHAT HE SAID: After admitting that he needs to improve personally, the 31-year-old looked ahead to the return to his home country. He said: “I don’t think all the [Liverpool] players will know their situation as good as I know but they are obviously also looking for consistency. I actually watched their game last Saturday against RKC [Waalwijk], I won’t say it’s like a very top team in the league but they were creating a lot of chances, especially in the first half so they’re also looking for the right balance. It could be a very interesting game against a good side with a lot of good players. We want to show a reaction.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ajax's slim hopes of making the Champions League knockouts rest on whether they are able to beat Liverpool at the Johan Cruyff Arena. The Eredivisie champions will then have to beat Rangers next week while simultaneously hoping that Napoli beat the Reds at Anfield.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR VAN DIJK? Upon returning to the Netherlands, the centre-back will be desperate to recapture his best form. On the back of the trip to Amsterdam, he and his teammates have the perfect opportunity to get back to winning ways in the Premier League as they host Leeds on Saturday evening.