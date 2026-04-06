Van der Gijp predicts a golden future: 'She's so good! It's absolutely incredible'

René van der Gijp was delighted on Saturday to see Manchester City overcome Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals, winning 4-0. The Dordrecht-based pundit is particularly impressed by a young midfielder in Pep Guardiola’s squad who is also capable of playing in defence.

Van der Gijp was full of praise for Nico O'Reilly on Monday’s Vandaag Inside. The 21-year-old Englishman played against Liverpool as a left-back and, in that role, neutralised Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian winger was also substituted early by Arne Slot.

“He’s going to be one of the best players in the world,” predicts Van der Gijp after watching the cracker of a match in the FA Cup. “He’s 1.94 metres tall. He’s just so incredibly good! It’s unbelievable.”

Van der Gijp continues his analysis of O’Reilly. “He played left-back against Salah. This year he’s played centre-back on the left, left-back, every position in midfield, left wing and up front,” the former striker emphasises the versatility of the Manchester City star.

“It’s just unbelievable. What a player he is,” Van der Gijp then reiterates, emphasising once again that he has watched Nathan Aké and Tijjani Reijnders’ teammate with immense admiration.

O’Reilly is under contract at Manchester City until the summer of 2030, a deal signed last year. Under Guardiola, he has made 66 appearances so far, scoring thirteen goals and providing eight assists.

The talented defender-cum-midfielder has now also caught the eye of Thomas Tuchel. The German has given O’Reilly three appearances for the England national team so far. Tuchel will announce his final World Cup squad at the end of May.