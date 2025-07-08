USWNT star Trinity Rodman slams Wimbledon commentator for calling her 'Tiffany' on live TV & repeatedly mentioning estranged father & NBA legend Dennis as she cheered on boyfriend Ben Shelton in fourth-round match

USWNT star Trinity Rodman has slammed Wimbledon commentators for getting her name wrong and repeatedly mentioning her estranged father Dennis.

WHAT HAPPENED?

United States international Rodman, who has endured injury issues of late, is currently in London cheering on her boyfriend Ben Shelton at a Grand Slam tennis event. She sat alongside Shelton’s family as the big-hitting American faced Lorenzo Sonego in the last 16.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Rodman was all smiles during that contest, with Shelton battling back from losing the first set to prevail in four and book a quarter-final date with world No.1 Jannik Sinner - with the 22-year-old enjoying a career-best run on the grass of SW19.

Article continues below

Getty

THE GOSSIP

Olympic gold medal winner Rodman was, however, less than impressed to discover how much attention she was given during television coverage of Shelton’s epic clash with Sonego - especially as those calling the match got her name wrong and made regular references to her NBA legend father.

WHAT RODMAN SAID

Rodman posted on social media: “For those who don’t know… my name is TRINITY not Tiffany.

“Also, for Ben’s matches he has his family there as his support system, which includes his dad… my dad’s not even in MY life so no need to bring him up during HIS matches when I don’t even want him talked about during mine. It’s him and his loved ones’ moment. Thank you.”

Instagram

WHAT NEXT?

Rodman is going to attract attention as part of a sporting celebrity couple and is one of several famous faces to have attended the Wimbledon Championships in 2025 - with the royal box often littered with iconic figures from the world of sport.