USWNT phenom Macario scores first professional goal for Lyon

The 21-year-old scored in the second half against Dijon to open her account with the European champions

U.S. women's national team forward Catarina Macario scored her first professional goal on Saturday when she netted for Lyon against Dijon.

With her side already up a goal, Macario played a one-two with Delphine Cascarino and found the back of the net in the 55th minute.

Macario signed with Lyon from Stanford University in January, the same month in which she made her USWNT debut.

Macario's career thus far

Macario emerged as one of the best prospects the USWNT has seen in years after winning the Hermann Trophy as the top collegiate player in the United States in back-to-back seasons.

The 21-year-old opted to leave Stanford early and forgo a spot in the NWSL, instead deciding to sign with European champions Lyon.

Macario was born in Brazil but moved to the United States at age 12, and saw her one-time switch to represent the USWNT approved by FIFA in January.

After making her debut in January, Macario has three USWNT caps, scoring her first goal in her team's second match against Colombia in January.

Macario has been brought along slowly at Lyon, as Saturday's game was just her second league appearance and first league start for Lyon.

The midfielder has also made three Champions League appearances this season.

What's next for Macario?

Lyon face a massive Champions League quarter-final second leg against domestic rivals PSG on Wednesday, carrying a 1-0 lead after the first leg.

After a league match against Guingamp next weekend, Macario will link up with the USWNT for friendlies at Sweden on April 10 and France three days later.

