'Money talks' - USWNT legend Ali Krieger drops big hint over future coaching role after helping Gotham FC to NWSL final victory

USWNT legend Ali Krieger stepped onto the field for the final time as she helped Gotham FC secure their first NWSL title.

Gotham win first NWSL title

Krieger calls it a day

Reveals coaching plans

WHAT HAPPENED? Esther Gonzalez's strike in injury time in the first half was enough for Gotham to secure the title despite a late red card to Mandy Haughty. Krieger bowed out of the game alongside her fellow USWNT teammate Megan Rapinoe and post-match, in the press conference the defender talked about her plans for the future.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I need some time. Money talks. So yeah, [coaching] could be in the future. It's possible," she said.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Whether or not Krieger takes to the sideline in the future, she leaves the pitch as one of the best players to have graced the field and an icon in the women's game in the United States and worldwide. While it was a fairytale ending for Krieger, the same, unfortunately, could not be the case for Rapinoe, who exited the field just six minutes into the clash.

WHAT NEXT? While she revealed her possible plans to get into coaching, Krieger made it clear she needs to take some time before making her final decision.