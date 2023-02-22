USWNT and England learn final 2023 Women's World Cup group stage opponents

The U.S. women's national team will face Portugal while England are set to take on Haiti after results in the Women's World Cup play-off tournament.

USWNT to face Portugal

England will take on Haiti

Women's World Cup kicks off in July

WHAT HAPPENED? Portugal go into Group E with the U.S., Vietnam and the Netherlands after beating Cameroon in the Women's World Cup play-off tournament. It was a dramatic game, to say the least, with Carole Costa winning it from the spot in stoppage time, after Ajara Nchout had equalised for Cameroon in the 89th minute.

Meanwhile, Haiti are added to Group D with England, Denmark and China, having overcome Chile at the final stage. Melchie Dumornay, GOAL's 2022 NXGN winner, scored both goals to send her country to the Women's World Cup for the first time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There is one last place at the World Cup up for grabs, to be claimed by either Paraguay or Panama. The pair will play for that spot on February 23, with the winner to be placed in a group with France, Jamaica and Brazil.

IN TWO POSTS:

WHAT NEXT? The Women's World Cup will kick off on July 20, with the USWNT pursuing a record third successive title.