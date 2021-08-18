USWNT confirms fall friendlies against Paraguay and Korea

The U.S. women's national team has announced two friendlies against Paraguay in September and two friendlies against Korea Republic in October.

The matches will all take place in the Midwest, with the USWNT facing Paraguay in Cleveland on September 16 and then in Columbus on September 21. The U.S. will then take on Korea in Kansas City on October 21 and then in St. Paul on October 26.

The four games will feature the roster from the Olympics and will be the final USWNT matches for Carli Lloyd, who announced this week she is set to retire at the end of the season.

More to follow...