One last dance! USWNT legend Ali Krieger to play final match in NWSL final as Gotham FC downs Portland Thorns in extra-time semifinal playoff thriller

U.S. women's national team legend Ali Krieger and Gotham FC defeated the Portland Thorns, 1-0, in extra-time in the NWSL semifinals Sunday evening.

Gotham defeats Portland 1-0

Krieger & co. headed to NWSL final

Semifinal went to extra-time

TELL ME MORE: The reigning champs are out! The Portland Thorns fell to Gotham FC, 1-0, at Providence Park Sunday evening after 120 minutes of action. The two sides ended regulation scoreless, despite multiple attempts on each side. The Thorns, however, had multiple chances towards the end of regulation but could not get the magic to work. Just minutes into the second half of extra time, Gotham's Katie Stengel ripped a curling effort into the back of the net, sending her side through to the NWSL final.

It's an incredible story for Gotham, who finished the 2022 season bottom of the regular season table. Fast forward one year and now, they're headed to the NWSL final in what will be Krieger's last game of a legendary career.

THE MVP: Katie Stengel: The goalscorer on the night, Stengel ripped a beautiful curling striker into the top-left corner of the net. She took her moment and didn't waste it after coming off the bench for Gotham. The attempt left everybody on the pitch speechless, Stengel included!

THE BIG LOSER: Morgan Weaver. The 22-year-old Thorns winger had a brilliant chance to score the go-ahead goal in regulation with minutes to spare, but whiffed her attempt in a near 1v1 with the goalkeeper. However, the weather conditions all evening had players slipping and sliding due to the onslaught of rain throughout the match. Weaver, however, will look back at that attempt all throughout the offseason.

WHAT NEXT FOR GOTHAM? Krieger and co. are headed to the NWSL final, which is going to be played in San Diego on November 11.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐