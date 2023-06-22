USWNT star Alex Morgan reveals plan she has with Megan Rapinoe to inspire team to 2023 Women's World Cup glory

U.S. women's national team star Alex Morgan says she has already spoken to Megan Rapinoe about how to "rally" the team to win the Women's World Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED? Morgan and Rapinoe are two of the most experienced players on the USWNT's 2023 Women's World Cup roster, which was announced on Wednesday. Their leadership roles are even more important now that captain Becky Sauerbrunn will miss the tournament through injury and Morgan says she and Rapinoe have already spoken about how they can use their know-how to help the team have a successful summer.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I'm just hoping to make the biggest impact for this team on and off the field," Morgan told reporters. "I want to be on the field as much as possible but I also want to be able to show the younger players, who have not been in a major tournament, what to expect, where the pressure is going to come from, why we need to stick together and really have this mentality of making it to August 20.

"Lifting that trophy at the end means that it's going to be an emotional rollercoaster, physically it's going to be more demanding than you've ever experienced in your life. Having been through that a couple of times, I want to be able to share that.

"I've already talked to some of the other experienced players, Pinoe being one of them, about how we rally this group of players, from ages 18 through to Pinoe! Just how we can all come together and be incredibly fluid as we go through this World Cup. That's my hope."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Both Morgan and Rapinoe were part of the USWNT as it won the 2015 and 2019 World Cup trophies and will be gunning for a third successive title this summer. Four years ago, they were among the individual awards, too, with Rapinoe winning the Golden Ball and Golden Boot as Morgan scooped up the Silver Ball, only falling behind her team-mate because of minutes played.

WHAT NEXT? The USWNT will link up for its pre-World Cup camp on June 26. Vlatko Andonovski's side will play its send-off game on July 9, against Wales in San Jose, California.