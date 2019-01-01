Women's World Cup
USMNT youngster Weah joins Lille on a five-year deal

The forward, who has eight caps for the national team, made the move for a fee reported to be €10 million, after finding his chances limited at PSG

United States international Timothy Weah has made the move from Paris Saint-Germain to Lille his new French club announced on Saturday.

Weah has signed a five-year deal with the club that finished second in the Ligue 1 table last season, albeit 16 points behind the club he’s leaving.

He spent the second-half of last season playing for Celtic in the Scottish Premier League, where the 19-year-old made 13 appearances, scoring three goals.

He has made eight appearances for the US Men’s national team, scoring once.

 

