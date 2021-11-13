Pulisic's 'Man in the Mirror' hidden shirt celebration explained as USMNT star trolls Mexico & Ochoa

Christian Pulisic's 'Man in the Mirror' celebration that trolled Mexico has been explained, with the United States men's national team star having scored in the 2-0 win over El Tri before unveiling a hidden shirt.

Team-mate Timothy Weah has revealed how he, and DeAndre Yedlin, asked the equipment manager to make the special shirt for Pulisic, with the message appearing to be a response to comments made by Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

The Chelsea star was able to reveal the message when he headed the USMNT in front in the 74th minute of the World Cup qualifying victory.

What did Pulisic's shirt say?

The Chelsea star's message was simple: "Man In The Mirror".

if you wanna make the world a better place,

take a look at yourself then make the change... pic.twitter.com/ST7fa1e3hr — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) November 13, 2021

Christian Pulisic came on for the @USMNT in the 69th minute.



He put them ahead of Mexico in the 74th.



Too good.pic.twitter.com/Z0m3SyWObb — GOAL (@goal) November 13, 2021

What were Ochoa's comments?

"Mexico has been that mirror in which [the USMNT] want to see themselves," the goalkeeper told TUDN in the build-up to the match. "They want to reflect and they want to copy us."

What was said after the match?

"Yeah, I knew he had it," said Weah, who assisted Pulisic's second-half header. "Me and DeAndre, the night before, asked the kit guys to make it for him."

Pulisic, meanwhile, declined to add more to the controversy but told reporters: "I think you guys know the message".

The USMNT star added that he believes the U.S. sent a message as a group as they earned their third win of the year over their fierce rivals.

Article continues below

"I think we've earned their respect," he said. "The last couple times we played them, they understand what we're about and we understand what they're about. That's what makes a great rivalry.

"And I'm just really happy that we could come out on top tonight. We knew it was going to be a good game against Mexico and three points just helps us get closer to qualifying for the World Cup."

Further reading