'I'm gonna be in big, big trouble!' - USMNT and Arsenal star Matt Turner excited to be a girl dad after teammates and family gather for gender reveal after win over El Salvador

WHAT HAPPENED? Turner's USMNT teammates and family gathered after the 1-0 win over El Salvador as the goalkeeper and his wife found out the gender of their baby. Turner booted a ball filled with pink smoke before a jubilant celebration of USMNT stars, with the goalkeeper and his wife now awaiting the birth of their baby girl.

The couple already have a son who will turn one in July, and Turner is now eager to welcome a baby girl to the family after Monday's big reveal.

WHAT WAS SAID: "I was nervous for sure," Turner told GOAL, "But it's like an excitement kind of nervous. You just want to know because I just I just like knowing! It's a good feeling to know that we're gonna have a little baby girl and I think I'm in big, big trouble in the future. She's gonna have me wrapped around her finger!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The moment was made more special by the presence of Turner's teammates and family, who were on hand to celebrate the moment. The goalkeeper hasn't gotten too much time to spend with his relatives in the States since moving to Arsenal, and he was glad to have so many loved ones around for such a special moment.

"20 or so people from my family came down here. Family time is really important to my wife and I and being in London, it's few and far between. Obviously, we're chasing this crazy dream over there. That takes away from her being close to her family, because when we were in Boston, she's from Maine, and me being only a three hour drive from New Jersey. To be able to come here and for U.S. Soccer to be so flexible to allow us to do that, it's just a really special moment for us and I'm super excited to be a girl dad!"

WHAT NEXT FOR TURNER? Turner will now head back to Arsenal to chase that "crazy dream", which is centered around the Premier League title race. The Gunners currently have an eight-point lead over Mancehster City, who do have a game in hand. It won't take long for Turner to reunite with some USMNT teammates in England, as Arsenal are set to face Brenden Aaronson, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams and Leeds this weekend.