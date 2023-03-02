'Milan is in my heart' - USMNT star Weah could retrace legendary father's footsteps with Italian giants

U.S. men's national team star Tim Weah says he is a huge fan of AC Milan and has thought about following in his father's footsteps with the club.

Weah a big fan of MIlan

Father George was a star in Italy from 1995-2000

USMNT forward open to joining father's former club

WHAT HAPPENED? Weah's father, legendary Liberian star George, played for Milan from 1995-2000, winning Serie A twice while becoming the only African player to win the FIFA World Player of the Year and Ballon d'Or.

Tim Weah was born in New York and never got to experience his father's superstardom in Italy but, having grown up hearing stories of Milan, he says he will always be a fan of the club.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Milan gave everything to my father," he told MilanNews.it. "We have a great relationship with the city of Milan. Compared to my brother and sister, I wasn't born yet when my father played for Milan but his Rossoneri story is incredible and his past with Milan is fantastic. Milan is a great club, it's the story of my family. I'm happy with what he's done.

"Milan is in my heart, the club gave everything to my father and my family. It's normal to have a certain bond with the clubs where my father played. Watching the videos on Youtube, you realize the imprint it left on the history of football. And even today he often talks about his former teammates and friends. All of this is engraved in my mind. Dad was great at Milan."

AND WHAT'S MORE: When asked if he'd someday like to play for the club, Weah replied: "I don't like talking too much about the future also because right now I'm focused on Lille. I just want to help the team and work hard, then we'll see. Nobody knows what will happen in the future."

He added: "Of course, I'd like to retrace my dad's footsteps. It would be something great to play for Milan. I'll keep going on my way and then we'll see."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Weah has already accomplished great things in his own career, having earned Ligue 1 titles at PSG and Lille as well as a Scottish title with Celtic. Internationally, he's featured 29 times for the USMNT, notably scoring the opening goal against Wales at the 2022 World Cup.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR WEAH? Weah's Lille currently sits sixth in Ligue 1, six points out of a Champions League spot, ahead of this weekend's match against Lens. Milan, meanwhile, is third in Serie A as Napoli continues to run away with the Scudetto. The Rossoneri will face Fiorentina this weekend before travelling to London to take on Tottenham in the Champions League after a 1-0 win in the opening leg.