USMNT still has 'no idea' who will be captain at World Cup - Adams

Tyler Adams admitted the USMNT still hasn't decided on a captain for the World Cup, with the tournament just days away.

USMNT undecided on captain

Adams admits 'no idea' who takes armband

Tournament kicks off on Monday

WHAT HAPPENED? With the World Cup kicking off at the weekend, most teams are raring to go in Qatar and simply waiting for that first whistle of their first game. And while the USMNT has plenty to look forward to in a difficult Group B, Adams revealed that they aren't quite 100% ready just yet, with a captain still to be named.

WHAT HE SAID: When asked about who would be taking the armband, the midfielder admitted: "We have no idea who the captain is going to be yet."

Crucially, though, he added that a number of players feel comfortable and confident about the prospect of leading out the team.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gregg Berhalter's side heads into Qatar shouldering the hopes of a nation that hasn't been to a World Cup since 2014. Adams himself is now a Premier League regular with Leeds United and could be named captain himself, as could Chelsea's Christian Pulisic and Nashville's Walker Zimmerman.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNNT? Berhalter must decide on his captain for the USMNT's opening fixture which happens to be a clash with Wales on Monday.