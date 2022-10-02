USMNT stars Turner and Richards join Ted Lasso cast at NFL match between Vikings and Saints

Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner and Crystal Palace's Chris Richards joined the cast of Ted Lasso in attending an NFL match in London.

Vikings and Saints met at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Ted Lasso cast posed with USMNT stars

Emmy award-winning show has been popular in US & UK

WHAT HAPPENED? The Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints went head-to-head at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday and the cast of the popular television show about an American football coach who moves to England to take charge of a soccer team were also in attendance.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United States international players Turner and Richards were also there to take in the NFL clash, which the Vikings won 28-25.

WHAT NEXT FOR USMNT? Turner and Richards will hope they can be part of the United States squad for the World Cup. Their tournament gets underway with a match against Wales on November 21.