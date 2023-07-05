USMNT star Weston McKennie in talks to join Borussia Dortmund on permanent transfer from Juventus after leaving Leeds

Weston McKennie could be heading to the Bundesliga after reportedly opening talks with Borussia Dortmund over a summer move.

McKennie talking to Dortmund

Future uncertain after Leeds loan ended

Could link up with Gio Reyna in Germany

WHAT HAPPENED? Dortmund have spoken to McKennie regarding a possible move after his loan spell with Leeds United came to an end, as reported by ESPN. McKennie remains under contract with Juventus until 2025, but the Turin giants are keen to offload players to overhaul their squad this summer. Meanwhile, Dortmund are in the market to strengthen their midfield after seeing Jude Bellingham depart to Real Madrid, Mahmoud Dahoud sign for Brighton, and Bayern Munich land Raphael Guerreiro.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: McKennie has played in the Bundesliga previously. The USMNT star spent four years at Dortmund's fierce rivals Schalke, which means any potential move may not go down too well with supporters. Yet a switch to Dortmund would also see McKennie link up with USMNT team-mate Gio Reyna.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Dortmund are not the only club interested in McKennie. The midfielder has also reportedly attracted interest from AC Milan and Jose Mourinho's Roma. Juventus are thought to want to generate around €30 million (£26m/$33m) from any deal involving McKennie.

WHAT NEXT? Dortmund missed out on the Bundesliga title on the final day of last season to Bayern Munich. Edin Terzic's side will open up their new campaign on Saturday, August 19 at home to Koln.