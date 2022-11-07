USMNT star Reyna explains why he is on penalty duty at Borussia Dortmund while delivering fitness update

Gio Reyna has offered an explanation as to why he is on penalty-taking duties at Borussia Dortmund, while also delivering an update on his fitness.

American midfielder stepping up from 12 yards

Has shown great composure from the spot

Feeling good and ready for World Cup finals

WHAT HAPPENED? The 19-year-old United States international was among the goals in his latest outing for the Bundesliga heavyweights, with his nerve held from 12 yards during a 3-0 victory over Bochum. Reyna was able to convince Dortmund skipper Jude Bellingham that he was the man for the job once a spot-kick had been awarded, and the talented teenager made no mistake as he calmly sent the goalkeeper the wrong way.

WHAT THEY SAID: Quizzed by Dortmund’s matchday magazine about why he stepped up, Reyna said: “I’ve taken lots of penalties in training, and the goalkeeper said I’m very good at them. I had a good feeling in the game, so I said to Jude: ‘Give me the ball’. I waited a bit for the goalkeeper. If the keeper goes one way, I go the other way.”

He added on not striking his effort particularly hard: “Yeah, but that was because I knew he had gone left – so I went to his right. Simple!”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reyna was restricted to just 13 appearances in all competitions last season, but is already up to 14 in the current campaign and believes his much-publicised injury issues are now a thing of the past. The USMNT star added: “I’m almost at 100% – I’d say something like 95% or 98%. I was out injured for about a season or something. It was a bit different. It was my first injury – I hadn’t had anything like it before – so it was tough, but I learned a lot of new things about my mind and my mentality.”

WHAT NEXT FOR REYNA? Having returned to form and fitness at club level, the highly-rated youngster is now counting down the days to a World Cup appearance with the USA at Qatar 2022 – where Gregg Berhalter’s side will face England, Wales and Iran in Group B.