USMNT 'obviously not looking good' amid scandal, says ex-manager Klinsmann

U.S. Soccer is in a moment of crisis, according to former manager Jurgen Klinsmann, but the keen observer predicted an eventual return to normalcy.

WHAT HAPPENED? U.S. Soccer is investigating Gregg Berhalter for a domestic violence incident from 1991 brought to its attention by the family of Gio Reyna. Berhalter has alleged he was blackmailed because he didn't give Reyna enough playing time at the 2022 World Cup, a claim denied by the family.

Klinsmann has observed the scandal from the outside but carries intimate knowledge of the inner workings of the USMNT.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's obviously not looking good at the situation of U.S. Soccer right now from the outside," he said. "They have to figure things out, they will do that obviously over the next couple of months, they will figure things out, because the the United States are going towards being the host of the next World Cup, which is super, super exciting.

He added that "it's just sad to see [the controversy] because eventually all that we hoped from a fan perspective is that then when you go into a tournament and when you go through the tournament, that every little piece of energy is saved on the [actual games]."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: U.S. Soccer this week named its squad for January Camp, which will be overseen by interim manager Anthony Hudson.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT? The Stars and Stripes will play friendlies against Serbia and Colombia before the end of the month.