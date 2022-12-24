USMNT star Musah told Liverpool would be ‘great move’ as Wynalda talks up Premier League transfer for Valencia midfielder

Yunus Musah has been told Liverpool would be a “great move” for him, with the United States international said to be attracting interest from Anfield.

Midfielder catching the eye in Spain

Impressed at 2022 World Cup

Said to be interesting English giants

WHAT HAPPENED? Former USMNT star Eric Wynalda claims to have been made aware of admiring glances in the direction of the Valencia midfielder from Merseyside. Jurgen Klopp is expected to freshen up an ageing engine room at Anfield in upcoming transfer windows, with it possible that former England youth star Musah – who spent time in Arsenal’s academy system between 2012 and 2019 – could be targeted as an upgrade on Naby Keita and a long-term successor to Thiago Alcantara in the heart of the Reds’ team.

WHAT THEY SAID: Wynalda has told the Vegas Insider Podcast of Musah, who formed part of his country’s squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar: “He’s getting a lot of attention from the EPL and it looks like Liverpool are interested from the sources I’ve spoken to. Keita came to Liverpool and is a similar profile to Musah. It didn’t quite work out for him and Klopp. Klopp is looking at Musah in the same light. He’s maybe a poor man’s [Georginio] Wijnaldum, but Thiago isn’t getting any younger. Musah is a great young talent and I think Liverpool would be a great move.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Musah is tied to a long-term contract at Valencia that is due to run until 2026, so any deal for him would not come cheap.

WHAT NEXT? There has been talk of Musah being offered another new deal in Spain, in a bid to fend off the mounting interest that he is attracting, with his current terms said to include a €100 million (£88m/$107m) release clause.