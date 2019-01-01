USMNT legend Donovan takes manager's role at San Diego Loyal

The American star will lead the new club into their inaugural season

Landon Donovan has been announced as the San Diego Loyal's first ever manager as the legend moves into coaching.

The 37-year-old, who helped found the club which will compete in the USL next year, will combine his managerial role while also acting as the Loyal's executive vice president of operations.

After a decorated playing career that saw him briefly play in the and Premier League but largely star in , Donovan believes the time and club are right for him to move into management.

“I am truly honoured to be named the first manager in San Diego Loyal history,” Donovan said. “This is the right place, at the right time, with the right people for me to begin my managerial career.

"I am extremely grateful to The Locals and all of our amazing fans for putting their faith in me to help build a club that is authentically San Diegan.

"Together, we will put forward a product that all of San Diego can be proud of and that will bring smiles to countless faces.”

Donovan is on track to finish his U.S. Soccer licence next year with the Loyal's first season to kick off in March 2020.

Club chairman Andrew Vassiliadis believes Donovan, who grew up in California, is the perfect man to lead the team having done so much for the game in the country already.

“There are no names more synonymous with men’s soccer in the U.S. than Landon Donovan,” Vassiliadis said.

“Landon’s talent and knowledge of the game goes beyond just his skills as a player; during all those years he was a student of the sport and developed relationships within the industry that will be vital to us as we launch our club and assemble its first roster.

"We are honoured to have him lead our technical side, both on and off the pitch.”

San Diego Loyal were officially launched in June this year and will play out of Torero Stadium for the next three seasons.