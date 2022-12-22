USMNT rises in FIFA rankings after World Cup run - and now stands above Germany, Uruguay and Denmark

FIFA's latest world rankings put the United States men's national team in 13th place, three places higher than before the World Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED? The latest update to the world rankings, released earlier this Thursday, placed the USMNT above the likes of Germany (14th), Uruguay (16th) and Denmark (18th). Gregg Berhalter's side gained 25 points by reaching the World Cup last 16 before defeat to the Netherlands, putting the team within two points of 12th-placed Switzerland and making it the highest placed CONCACAF nation.

Below is a rank of FIFA's top twenty teams:

Rank Team Federation 1 Brazil CONMEBOL 2 Argentina CONMEBOL 3 France UEFA 4 Belgium UEFA 5 England UEFA 6 Netherlands UEFA 7 Croatia UEFA 8 Italy UEFA 9 Portugal UEFA 10 Spain UEFA 11 Morocco CAF 12 Switzerland UEFA 13 United States CONCACAF 14 Germany UEFA 15 Mexico CONCACAF 16 Uruguay CONMEBOL 17 Colombia CONMEBOL 18 Denmark UEFA 19 Senegal CAF 20 Japan AFC

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Compared to fellow CONCACAF nations, the USMNT was the only member of the federation to rise in the FIFA rankings, with Mexico (15th), Costa Rica (32nd) and Canada (53rd) all bowing out at the group stages of the tournament. Big movers from other federations include Morocco (up 11 places to 11th) and Croatia (up five places to 7th).

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT? Berhalter's side takes on Serbia (29th) and Colombia (17th) in its first matches after the World Cup, both of which will take place in Los Angeles in January.