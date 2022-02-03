USMNT drop Pulisic to bench for World Cup qualifier against Honduras
Christian Pulisic has been dropped to the bench along with full back Sergino Dest for the United States men's national team's World Cup qualifier against Honduras on Wednesday.
Pulisic started the USMNT's previous two games this international window but struggled to make an impact.
Attacker Jordan Morris was named in the first-team for Wednesday for his first start in World Cup qualifying since 2017.
Is Pulisic injured?
There was no announcement before the game that Pulisic was carrying a knock, though he has dealt with an ankle problem this year.
Manager Gregg Berhalter will be asked to clarify whether the lineup decision was injury-related, though it does not appear that is the case.
CONCACAF table
Below is the CONCACAF table entering Wednesday's slate of matches. It will be updated after all matches on Wednesday are completed.
Team
GD
Points
Canada
+12
22
United States
+6
18
Mexico
+5
18
Panama
+2
17
Costa Rica
0
13
Jamaica
-5
9
El Salvador
-6
7
Honduras
-14
3
More to come...