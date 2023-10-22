WATCH: Ice in his veins! USMNT defender John Tolkin secures a playoff spot for New York Red Bulls with dramatic last-gasp penalty

- Tolkin scores penalty
- RBNY secure playoff spot
- Goal eliminated MTL
WHAT HAPPENED? After Nashville defender Anibal Godoy fouled Luquinhas, the U.S. men's national team fullback and Red Bull homegrown stepped up to the penalty spot to score the goal that sent them through to the postseason!
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal helped the Red Bulls to a 1-0 victory, ultimately sending them into the playoffs and eliminating Canadian side CF Montreal in the exact moment.
WHAT NEXT FOR RBNY? They will host Charlotte FC in the Eastern Conference Wildcard game for a chance to play the No. 1 overall seed FC Cincinnati in the first round.
