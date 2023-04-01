USMNT's Brenden Aaronson believes in Leeds United's tactics, saying Javi Gracia had team 'working well' in defeat at Arsenal

USMNT star Brenden Aaronson said Leeds' tactics worked well against Arsenal on Saturday despite losing 4-1 to the Premier League leaders.

Leeds beaten 4-1 by Arsenal

Aaronson says scoreline was harsh on his team

Leeds one point above bottom three

WHAT HAPPENED? The Elland Road team were beaten by the Gunners, leaving them just one point outside of the relegation zone. USMNT forward Aaronson says the result did not reflect his team's performance, though, as he feels it could have gone a different way.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Aaronson was bright against Arsenal and came out of the defeat as one of his team's better performers.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It was working well. We had them on the counter-attack a few times, we didn't finish our chances, and that's the end of the story. If we finish those it could be a different game," he told the club's website.

On the relegation fight, he added: "I haven't looked at the Premier League table. I don't think that's the main focus of the group."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leeds have now lost three of the six games they have played under new coach Javi Gracia. They have won two and drawn one since he replaced Jesse Marsch at the helm.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? Aaronson and his co-stars will hope to boost their chances of Premier League survival when they face Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.