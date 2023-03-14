USMNT beats Mexico to Alejandro Zendejas! Club America star officially commits to Stars and Stripes despite El Tri connection

Alejandro Zendejas officially committed his international future to the U.S. men's national team, the Club America star announced on Tuesday.

Zendejas commits to USMNT

Played for U.S. in January

Previously featured for Mexico

WHAT HAPPENED? Zendejas has announced that he will represent the USMNT going forward, having previously played for Mexico on the senior level before rejoining the U.S. team in January. FIFA had determined that Zendejas featured for Mexico illegally, with the federation ordered to pay a fine and forfeit matches for playing the winger despite him not filing a one-time switch.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I am very proud of being Mexican American," Zendejas said in a statement. "Values from both cultures have made me the person I am today. I’ve had the privilege of experiencing life in two countries.

"I’m very grateful for all the opportunities the United States and Mexico have provided to me and my family. Making a decision on your international career is very difficult, and I believe in following your heart. Mine tells me that my future lies representing the USA. I’m excited for this next chapter and earning my place with the USMNT. Thank you to everyone for the incredible support."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zendejas gives the USMNT another dangerous option on the wing, one that can provide a different look than some of the more established regulars. Interim boss Anthony Hudson was full of praise after getting the winger in camp in January, saying that Zendejas has the potential to be a regular with the full-strength USMNT.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZENDEJAS? With the announcement, Zendejas is all clear to officially represent the USMNT in the Nations League against Grenada and El Salvador later this month. Before that, though, Club America have one more match this weekend as they face Chivas.