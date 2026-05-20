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Book USA vs Paraguay Tickets
Rob Norcup

How to buy USA vs Paraguay tickets: World Cup ticket prices, SoFi Stadium information & more

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You can see the co-hosts in action in their World Cup group opener

An expectant nation is eagerly awaiting the United States' World Cup opener against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on June 12.

The tournament returns to US soil for the first time since 1994, and that proved to be one of the most successful editions ever, breaking average match and overall attendance records.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing World Cup tickets for USA vs Paraguay, including where to buy and ticket prices.

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When is USA vs Paraguay at the World Cup 2026?

crest
World Cup - Grp. D
SoFi Stadium

USA World Cup 2026 Fixtures

The United States will be hoping for further improvement under the guidance of Mauricio Pochettino. This is the Group D schedule that awaits the co-hosts:

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

Fri June 12

United States vs Paraguay

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood)

Tickets

Fri June 19

United States vs Australia

Lumen Field (Seattle)

Tickets

Thu June 25

Turkey vs United States

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood)

Tickets

Paraguay World Cup 2026 Fixtures

West is best for Paraguay fans heading to North America for the World Cup this summer, with all three of their group matches being staged in California, as follows:

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

Fri June 12

United States vs Paraguay

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood)

Tickets

Fri June 19

Turkey vs Paraguay

Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara)

Tickets

Thu June 25

Paraguay vs Australia

Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara)

Tickets

How to buy USA vs Paraguay tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

  • Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
  • Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are USA vs Paraguay tickets?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage start as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.

Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:

Category

Group Stage

Round of 16 - Quarters

Semis & Final

Category 1

$250 - $400

$600 - $1,200

$1,500 - $6,730

Category 2

$150 - $280

$400 - $800

$1,000 - $4,210

Category 3

$100 - $200

$200 - $500

$600 - $2,790

Category 4

$60 - $120

$150 - $350

$400 - $2,030

Everything you need to know about SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium is an indoor multi-purpose stadium in the Los Angeles suburb of Inglewood, which opened in 2020 and occupies the former site of the Hollywood Park Racetrack.

The NFL's Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers are SoFi's regular tenants, and in its American Football set-up, the stadium has a capacity of 70,240, though that can be increased for major events. It is scheduled to host the 2028 Summer Olympics opening ceremony.

As well as staging numerous music concerts over the past five years, both Super Bowl LVI in 2022 and Wrestlemania 39 in 2023 were held at the Inglewood venue.

It's no surprise that SoFi Stadium will be hosting eight matches during the 2026 World Cup, as it has become a renowned soccer spot. The 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup final (Mexico 1-0 Panama) was played there, along with a couple of matches during the 2024 Copa America.

SoFi Stadium's World Cup capacity will be 69,650, as in its soccer configuration, seats need to be removed in the corner sections to accommodate a wider FIFA-standard pitch.

What to expect from USA vs Paraguay

USA

Last 5 matches

PAR

3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

5

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

USA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

PAR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Frequently asked questions

Supporters have been able to purchase official World Cup 2026 match tickets, via the FIFA site, since September 2025. While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September), the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October) and the ‘Random Selection Draw’ (Dec/Jan), there are still ticket options available.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

This phase began on April 1 and runs right through until the end of the tournament. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis with instant confirmation.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

If you are looking for a secure way to purchase FIFA World Cup 2026 resale tickets, the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace, which can be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets, is the official channel for doing so.

The platform, which originally launched in October 2025, re-opened on April 2 and will remain open until one hour prior to each respective match's kick-off.

The FIFA Resale Marketplace is available to Canadian, American and international residents.

One key point for resale buyers: availability can be very limited, and tickets may appear sporadically. Fans hoping to secure resale tickets should check the platform frequently, act quickly when tickets appear, and have payment details ready in advance.

The Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA (FIFA Exchange Marketplace) is the official platform for residents of Mexico to securely resell, purchase, or exchange World Cup 2026 tickets. Mexico has specific legal protections for resale, resulting in a slightly different system.

Unlike the main FIFA Resale Marketplace, tickets in the Mexico marketplace are strictly face-value only, so sellers cannot list them for profit.

No, tickets will not be available for purchase at the stadiums during the FIFA World Cup 26. There will be no over-the-counter ticket sales. FIFA.com/tickets is the official portal for purchasing tickets.

Six teams have won multiple FIFA World Cup titles. They are as follows:

Team / Titles / Years Won

Brazil – 5 (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)Germany – 4 (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)Italy - 4 (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006)Argentina – 3 (1978, 1986, 2022)France - 2 (1998, 2018)Uruguay - 2 (1930, 1950)

Landon Donovan holds both the record for scoring most goals and making the most appearances for the United States at World Cup Finals. The former LA Galaxy star, who had loan spells in Europe with Bayern Munich and Everton, played 12 games during the 2002, 2006 and 2010 World Cups, scoring 5 times during those three tournaments.

Despite reaching eight previous World Cups, Paraguay’s top goalscorer at Finals tournaments is Nelson Cuevas, with just 3 goals. In terms of appearances, Denis Caniza and Roque Santa Cruz lead the way, having played 12 games apiece encompassing four and three World Cup tournaments respectively.

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