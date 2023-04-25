U.S. Soccer's gears are moving! Matt Crocker officially unveiled as sporting director and will 'immediately begin the process' of finding USMNT head coach

U.S. Soccer made its appointment of Matt Crocker as sporting director official on Tuesday in an important step forward for the program.

Crocker brings experience from England

Renowned talent evaluator

Will select next USMNT manager

WHAT HAPPENED? U.S. Soccer has made Crocker its top decision-maker, and the Wales native will oversee both the men's and women's national teams. Crucially, he will immediately begin the search for a permanent USMNT head coach, a process that stalled after former sporting director Earnie Stewart resigned from his post.

Crocker previously worked as director of football operations at Southampton and with the England national team. His role in developing Gareth Bale, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Luke Shaw and James Ward-Prowse with the Saints helped build his reputation as a guru in player growth.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There has been a lack of structure after USMNT World Cup manager Gregg Berhalter's contract expired, Stewart departed and an investigation into Berhalter and the family of winger Gio Reyna created an unwanted sideshow. U.S. Soccer wants Crocker to get the Stars and Stripes moving in the right direction again entering a summer that includes Nations League matches and the Gold Cup.

WHAT THEY SAID: "My immediate focus will be on supporting the women's national team as they prepare for the upcoming World Cup and on hiring a head coach for the men's national team," Crocker said in a statement.

"These are critical priorities, and I am committed to ensuring that both have my immediate focus. I am also looking forward to working with the entire U.S. Soccer community, including coaches, clubs, and players at all levels, to develop a clear and consistent playing philosophy and to identify and advance talent across the country. U.S. Soccer has tremendous potential, and I am excited to be a part of its future."

AND WHAT'S MORE: U.S. Soccer echoed the urgency of hiring a new USMNT coach, writing: "While he will start full-time on August 2, Crocker will immediately begin the process of hiring the head coach of the men’s national team."

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT? A short-list of USMNT coaching candidates has yet to be identified, though Berhalter remains in the running and has been boosted by public support from multiple players in his World Cup squad.

