How to buy Uruguay vs Cape Verde tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Hard Rock Stadium information & more

Uruguay continues its World Cup 2026 campaign against Cape Verde on 21 June at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Uruguay vs Cape Verde, including where to buy, ticket prices, and essential stadium information.

When is Uruguay vs Cape Verde at the World Cup 2026?

World Cup - Grp. H Hard Rock Stadium

Uruguay World Cup 2026 Group Fixtures

Date Fixture (kick-off) Venue Tickets Mon, June 15 Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay Hard Rock Stadium (Miami) Tickets Sun, June 21 Uruguay vs Cape Verde Hard Rock Stadium (Miami) Tickets Fri, June 26 Uruguay vs Spain Estadio Akron (Zapopan, Guadalajara) Tickets

Cape Verde World Cup 2026 Group Fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 15 2026 Spain vs Cape Verde Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Tickets June 21 2025 Uruguay vs Cape Verde Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Tickets June 26 2026 Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia NRG Stadium, Houston Tickets

How to buy Uruguay vs Cape Verde tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are Uruguay vs Cape Verde tickets?

Ticket prices for the World Cup can vary widely by seat category and how close we are to match day.

For the Uruguay vs Cape Verde match in Miami, entry-level prices are currently the biggest draw for fans on a budget. As the host nation takes the field for a decisive group finale, demand is expected to be among the highest of the opening round.

Currently, the cheapest tickets are available for approximately $400 to $550 in the upper tiers of the stadium.

A breakdown is as follows:

Category 3 (Upper Tier): $400 - $750

Category 2 (Mid-Tier): $800 - $1,300

Category 1 (Lower Tier/Side-line): $1,500 - $3,500

Hospitality/VIP: $4,000+

It is important to note that these prices are subject to change based on market demand. As Miami is a premier global destination and a primary hub for the host team, local demand is expected to be exceptionally high. Securing the available Category 3 tickets early is the smartest move for budget-conscious supporters looking to witness this high-stakes encounter.

Where is Uruguay vs Cape Verde?

Uruguay vs Cape Verde is being held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

For the 2026 World Cup, the stadium will operate with a capacity of approximately 65,000 seats.

Located in Miami Gardens, Florida, the stadium underwent a massive $550 million renovation to transform into a world-class football facility.

The most striking feature of this overhaul is the open-air canopy that covers 90% of the spectator seating, providing much-needed shade from the Florida sun and protection from rain while keeping the pitch open to the elements.

The venue is also known for its four giant high-definition video boards situated in each corner of the upper bowl, ensuring a clear view of replays from every angle.

Despite its large scale, the renovation moved the seating bowl 25 feet closer to the pitch, creating an electric, intimate atmosphere that bridges the gap between the fans and the high-stakes action on the field.