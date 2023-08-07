Stormzy is now a co-owner of non-league side AFC Croydon, and he was in attendance as they enjoyed an FA Cup win over Sutton Athletic.

Grime artist has bought into south London club

Working with ex-Palace star Zaha

Taking famous friends along with him to games

WHAT HAPPENED? The British rap star has, alongside former Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, bought into the south London outfit as a native of that region. The Combined Counties League is a long way from the glitz and glamour of the Premier League, or even the League Two surroundings enjoyed by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney at Wrexham, but Stormzy – whose real name is Michael Omari – is fully on board. He may prove to be a good luck charm for Croydon, as they prevailed 3-1 in a FA Cup preliminary round clash as a couple of famous faces cheered them on from the stands.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Stormzy, who is a big Manchester United fan, dragged EastEnders actor Danny Dyer along with him – the passionate West Ham supporter who is grandfather to the twin girls of daughter Dani and her Hammers star partner Jarrod Bowen. The pair enjoyed the game, before indulging in wild post-match celebrations.

WHAT NEXT? Stormzy, as a special guest at the Mayfield Stadium, handed out the Man of the Match award before heading off with Dyer to toast an impressive victory