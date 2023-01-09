'Completely untrue' - Besiktas deny existence of Weghorst release clause amid Man Utd interest

Besiktas have branded denied that a release clause exists in Wout Weghorst’s contract that could be triggered by Manchester United.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Netherlands international striker has emerged as a shock transfer target for Premier League heavyweights United during the January window. Weghorst is still tied to a contract at Burnley, having moved to Turkey on loan at the start of the 2022-23 campaign, and Besiktas insist there is no agreement in his current terms that would allow him to return to England if a small compensation fee is paid.

WHAT THEY SAID: A statement from the Istanbul-based outfit reads: “After the match of our Football A Team against Kasimpasa in the Super Lig, there was a need to make a statement due to speculative news in the media about our football player Wout Weghorst. The claim that there is an exit clause in our football player’s contract, stating that his contract can be terminated with a compensation of 2.5 million Euros in case of an offer from the Premier League, is fictitious.

“However, the news that the player in question will leave the team on Tuesday is completely untrue. The initiative regarding Wout Weghorst belongs entirely to Besiktaş Gymnastics Club. We also state that if there is a development on this issue, our esteemed community and the public will be informed.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United are in the market for another striker after agreeing to release Cristiano Ronaldo in December 2022, with Erik ten Hag eager to put a short-term deal in place somewhere that allows the Red Devils to bolster their attacking ranks through to the end of the current campaign.

WHAT NEXT? Weghorst registered just two goals for Burnley during his previous stint in the Premier League, but has found the target on nine occasions for Besiktas this season and proved at the 2022 World Cup that his physical presence can cause problems for the very best in the business.