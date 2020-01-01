'Actions are louder than words' - Union honor Floyd, Taylor and victims of police brutality with names on jerseys

The club became the latest to send a message in their first game of the MLS is Back tournament

When the took the field for their first match of the is Back tournament, their jerseys were slightly different.

They didn't have the names of the club's stars, players like U.S. men's national team midfielder Alejandro Bedoya or Jamaican star Andre Blake. Still, the names were familiar and the message was loud and clear.

In Thursday's match against , the second of the competition, the Union unveiled jerseys featuring the names of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other victims of police brutality.

Floyd and Taylor's deaths paved the way for the ongoing movement for racial equality, with protests occurring both in the U.S. and worldwide as people all over the world demanded justice.

However, it wasn't just those recently killed that were honored, as the Union also included names like Philando Castile, Trayvon Martin and Eric Garner, whose deaths sparked similar movements leading to the foundation of Black Lives Matter. Every jersey also had the phrase "One Name Too Many" written under the number.

Additionally, Bedoya, the club's captain and scorer of the game's lone goal, wore a custom armband featuring the names of 30 people that were victims of police brutality.

"At the start, certainly things going on in our country far bigger than soccer," head coach Jim Curtin said. "I have to say I'm very proud of my players throughout the past four months for the leadership they've shown, the leadership role they've taken in the Black Lives Matter movement, educating the other players on our team.

"The idea today was action over permission; I hope the league understands that. It was done to show respect, to learn, to grow, to make our country better. I'm really proud of my players for everything they've done."

Defender Mark McKenzie added: “We couldn’t wear the names of every victim lost, but we feel that the wording of One Name Too Many brought that to the forefront. The names we wore on the back, that’s One Name Too Many.”