Umbro and Addict team up to release a gritty football-style streetwear collection

Style up your next football session with this latest drop

Connecting the dots between Umbro’s love of football culture and Addict's design-rich streetwear signature, the new five-piece collection reflects Addict's sustainability mantra of less is more.

Leading the charge are the Addict FC Football kits, available in both home and away camo colours. Each shirt is made from fully recycled polyester and comes in a choice of two bespoke prints, boldly finished off with the brand logos as well as a woven appliqué Addict FC emblem.

For those hot summer days, the collection includes two styles of swim shorts in your choice of black or green camo. The shorts are made of recycled polyester ripstop, upholding the collection's dedication to using recycled materials.

A stylish option for the sidelines, the Addict FC Drill Coach Jacket comes in an all-over black or green camo, composed of 100% recycled polyester.

And finally, in pure football lifestyle tradition, the collection is complete with a bucket hat, available in all-over black recycled polyester ripstop with Addict FC transfer print logo on one side, and Umbro branding on the other.

Here's everything you can buy from the Umbro and Addict FC collection:

Addict FC Home Jersey Terrain

Addict FC home jersey Umbro

Buy it from Umbro for £45.00

Addict FC Away Jersey Nova

Addict FC away jersey Umbro

Buy it from Umbro for £45.00

Addict FC Swim Shorts Black

Addict FC swim shorts black Umbro

Get it from Umbro for £30.00

Addict FC Swim Shorts Terrain

Addict FC swim shorts camoUmbro

Get it from Umbro for £30.00

Addict FC Coach Jacket Black

Addict FC coach jacket black Umbro

Get it from Umbro for £65.00

Addict FC Coach Jacket Terrain

Addict FC coach jacket camoUmbro

Get it from Umbro for £65.00

Addict FC Bucket Hat Black

Addict FC bucket hatUmbro

Get it from Umbro for £30.00

