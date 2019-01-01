Alisson Becker vs Hugo Lloris - Liverpool have advantage in Champions League final

The Liverpool custodian has been the safer pair of hands between the two goalkeepers over the course of the season..

A mouthwatering all-English UEFA final is upon us as and get ready to battle it out at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid.

Both sides have had excellent runs to reach the final of the competition which could very well be decided by minute details. One factor that could prove to be decisive in the final outcome of the clash will be the ability of the two teams’ respective goalkeepers with Liverpool holding the clear edge in that regard.

Liverpool’s No.1 Alisson Becker and his Tottenham counterpart Hugo Lloris are both sweeper keepers of the highest pedigree but it is the former who has been by far the better player so far in the 2018-19 season.

While Alisson has kept a total of 26 clean sheets in 50 appearances across all competitions, Lloris has managed 16 in 46 games. Alisson’s stock has continued to rise with the Brazilian custodian forming a crucial part of what has been a stellar Liverpool defence this season.

Tottenham skipper Lloris, on the other hand, has made several high-profile errors over the course of the season including major ones in the Premier League clashes against and Liverpool. The Frenchman was also sent off in Tottenham’s group-stage Champions League clash against earlier this season. However, he is also capable of pulling off exceptional saves but a tendency to make errors at times puts him at a disadvantage.

It’s advantage Liverpool in the goalkeeping department.

