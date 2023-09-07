'It wasn't handled well' - Leeds executive blasts USMNT star Tyler Adams' approach to eventual Bournemouth move

Leeds United chief executive Angus Kinnear says he doesn't believe that U.S. men's national team star Tyler Adams handled his departure the right way.

Leeds unhappy with Adams exit

Chief executive frustrated with how midfielder handled move

Adams remains out with injury

WHAT HAPPENED? Adams joined Bournemouth during the summer transfer window, leaving Leeds after just one season due to the club's relegation from the Premier League. Adams' injury issues are at least partly to blame for that relegation, as the club failed to pick up results once the midfielder was lost for the season in the spring.

After a proposed move to Chelsea fell through, Adams eventually signed with Bournemouth, and Kinnear has hinted that those at Leeds aren't happy with how the American went about making that move.

When asked if he would have wanted Adams and former Leeds winger Luis Sinisterra to stay at the club, Kinnear told The Square Ball podcast: “No”.

Article continues below

WHAT THEY SAID: “I respect all players’ desire to play at the highest level,” Kinnear said. “They have short careers and they should have the opportunity, should they want to, to play at the highest level.

“To be fair to [Adams and Sinisterra], when they bought into the Leeds United project, one of the things that we sell to players is that ‘you’re joining a Premier League team who are on a trajectory where we’re going to be consistent Premier League performers.’ They didn’t want to join a Championship side."

“However, I think there are ways you can handle your desire to play at the highest level. From a personal perspective I don’t think either of those two players handled it particularly well. You need to approach it through discussion and trying to get to mutual agreement … I don’t think it’s a way to behave towards a club that’s looked after you.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Adams has not yet featured for Bournemouth as the midfielder remains out of action due to his hamstring injury. Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola says he won't rush Adams back from that injury as he looks to integrate the midfielder as the team's primary No. 6 when fully healthy.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ADAMS? The midfielder has missed out on the USMNT's current camp for matches against Uzbekistan and Oman. After the international break, Bournemouth will play host to the team that nearly signed Adams this summer, Chelsea, on September 17.