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How to buy Turkey World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

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Here's exactly how you can get tickets to see Turkey live in action

operatesTurkey are ready to shine on the world’s biggest stage once again as the FIFA World Cup 2026 heads to North America. 

The expansion to 48 teams has paved the way for more drama, more goals, and more opportunities for the Turkish national team to recreate the magic of their historic 2002 run. 

Are you ready to witness Arda Güler, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, and the rest of the squad take on the world? GOAL has you covered with the ultimate guide to securing your Türkiye World Cup 2026 tickets.

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Upcoming Turkey World Cup 2026 fixtures & tickets

DateFixtureVenueTickets
June 13, 2026Australia vs TurkeyBC Place (Vancouver, Canada)Tickets
June 19, 2026Turkey vs ParaguayLevi's Stadium (Santa Clara, CA)Tickets
June 25, 2026USA vs TurkeySoFi Stadium (Inglewood, CA)Tickets

What are the cheapest Turkey tickets?

Based on live secondary marketplace tracking, official face-value base rates, and active resale portals, here is the price breakdown for the cheapest entry-level tickets to see Turkey in Group D.

Prices scale dynamically according to venue size, regional host demand, and travel accessibility.

Group D Ticket Price Rankings

RankMatch (Date)Venue (City)Entry-Level Resale FloorTickets
#1Australia vs Turkey (June 13)BC Place (Vancouver, CAN)$187 – $296+Tickets
#2Turkey vs Paraguay (June 19)Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, USA)$259 – $412+Tickets
#3Turkey vs United States (June 25)SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles, USA)$602 – $878+Tickets
Note: Ticket prices fluctuate regularly due to dynamic pricing and resale demand. Rankings reflect the highest publicly referenced prices at the time of writing and may change closer to the tournament.

How to buy Turkey World Cup 2026 tickets

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.

The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.

Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

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Turkey World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

Ticket prices for the 2026 World Cup are designed to accommodate various budgets, though demand will naturally drive prices for premium seating. Tickets are generally categorized into four tiers:

  • Category 1: Prime seating located in the central areas of the lower and middle tiers. These offer the best views and are the most expensive.
  • Category 2: Located mainly in the corners or behind the Category 1 sections, offering a great balance of view and value.
  • Category 3: Seating located in the higher tiers or further from the pitch.
  • Category 4: The most affordable seats, often reserved for local residents of the host nation, though some become available for international fans during general sales.

For Türkiye fans, the cheapest tickets for group stage matches are expected to start around $60 to $70 USD. However, for high-stakes games or seats in iconic venues like the Estadio Azteca or SoFi Stadium, prices will scale upward.

Tournament StageEstimated Price Range (USD)
Group Stage$60 - $650
Round of 32$100 - $800
Round of 16$150 - $1,000
Quarter-Finals$200 - $1,500
Semi-Finals$350 - $3,000
Final$1,000 - $8,000+

Who is in the Turkey World Cup Squad? Final 26-Man Lineup

Under the guidance of manager Vincenzo Montella, the Turkey national football team (Bizim Çocuklar) has officially locked in its final 26-man roster. Returning to the global stage after a historic qualification campaign, Turkey anchors a fiercely competitive Group D alongside Australia, Paraguay, and tournament co-hosts the United States.

The squad features an elite, creative core balance blending high-profile European heavyweights like Inter Milan midfield maestro Hakan Çalhanoğlu and Real Madrid phenom Arda Güler, bolstered by a rigid defensive line led by Merih Demiral and Abdülkerim Bardakcı.

Whether you are plotting out their path to the knockout phases or tracking ticket availability for the massive Group D fixtures in Vancouver, Santa Clara, and Los Angeles, here is the official 26-player roster representing Turkey:

PositionPlayerCurrent Club
GoalkeepersUğurcan ÇakırGalatasaray
 Mert GünokFenerbahçe
 Altay BayındırManchester United
DefendersAbdülkerim BardakcıGalatasaray
 Merih DemiralAl-Ahli
 Çağlar SöyüncüFenerbahçe
 Ozan KabakTSG Hoffenheim
 Samet AkaydinFenerbahçe
 Eren ElmalıTrabzonspor
 Mert MüldürFenerbahçe
 Zeki ÇelikRoma
MidfieldersHakan Çalhanoğlu (C)Inter Milan
 Orkun KökçüBenfica
 İsmail YüksekFenerbahçe
 Salih ÖzcanBorussia Dortmund
 Kaan AyhanGalatasaray
 Demir Ege TıknazBeşiktaş
ForwardsArda GülerReal Madrid
 Barış Alper YılmazGalatasaray
 Kerem AktürkoğluBenfica
 İrfan Can KahveciFenerbahçe
 Yunus AkgünLeicester City
 Deniz GülPorto
 Can UzunEintracht Frankfurt
 Aral ŞimşirMidtjylland
 Oğuz AydınGalatasaray

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

The venues selected for the 2026 World Cup are world-class, ranging from historic cathedrals of football to modern architectural marvels.

CountryStadium (City)Capacity
MexicoEstadio Azteca (Mexico City)87,523
 Estadio Akron (Guadalajara)48,071
 Estadio BBVA (Monterrey)53,500
United StatesMetLife Stadium (New Jersey)82,500
 AT&T Stadium (Dallas)94,000
 Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)75,000
 NRG Stadium (Houston)72,220
 Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)76,416
 SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles)70,240
 Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)69,796
 Levi's Stadium (San Francisco)71,000
 Lumen Field (Seattle)69,000
 Gillette Stadium (Boston)65,878

 

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)65,326
CanadaBC Place (Vancouver)54,500
 BMO Field (Toronto)45,000

Frequently asked questions

The only official platform to purchase face-value tickets is the FIFA Ticketing Portal (FIFA.com/tickets). As of early April 2026, the tournament has entered the Last-Minute Sales Phase. These tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, so fans are encouraged to monitor the site daily as small batches of inventory are frequently released.

If the primary portal shows no availability, you have two reliable alternatives:

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized secondary platform where fans can sell tickets at face value. It is the safest way to avoid scams.

Secondary Marketplaces: For matches with extreme demand, such as Türkiye vs. USA in Los Angeles, fans often turn to platforms like StubHub. While these offer guaranteed entry, prices can be significantly higher than the original cost due to market demand.

Official face-value prices for group stage matches typically range from $60 to $200 for standard categories, while premium Category 1 seats can reach $700–$1,200.

Budget Option: Matches against Australia (Vancouver) and Paraguay (Santa Clara) currently have the most affordable entry points on secondary markets, starting around $425.

Premium Option: The group finale against the USA at SoFi Stadium is the most expensive fixture, with secondary market "get-in" prices currently trending above $775 for the upper tiers.

Yes, hospitality packages are managed by On Location, the official provider. These packages include guaranteed match tickets along with food, drinks, and lounge access. Prices for single-match hospitality for Türkiye fixtures currently start at approximately $1,080 and can go up significantly for private suites or prime "pitchside" experiences.

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