Tuchel confirms talks over new Chelsea contract

The German coach's current deal runs until 2024, but he has met with new owner Todd Boehly to discuss an extension

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed that his representatives have already held talks with the club over a possible contract extension which could see him continue as the head coach at Stamford Bridge until 2026.

The German joined Chelsea in January 2021, replacing Frank Lampard, and was initially handed an 18-month deal. But after the Blues won the Champions League in May 2021, he was given a fresh contract which runs until 2024.

He could be set for a further extension, though, with new owner Todd Boehly keen to tie down the ex-Paris Saint-Germain boss for the foreseeable future.

What did Tuchel say about extending his Chelsea contract?

The German admitted that talks have been held with the club over an extension, but at the moment he would prefer to stay focused on the transfer market than thinking about his own future.

Tuchel told a press conference: "There are talks [over a new contract]. But I think given the situation where we come from, and where we are in the middle of the transfer period, I think it is the very best if I focus on my team and on sports and on being competitive.

"My people talk to the owners and take care of everything else. You know how glad I am to be here and how much I like it. So it’s a good thing."

Since joining Chelsea, Tuchel has guided the club to three titles - the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup. The Blues also finished runners-up in both FA Cup and Carabao Cup last season.