Tsimikas learning from 'very good guy' Robertson - and loving his 'Greek scouser' nickname

The defender hopes to challenge the Scotland international for a place in the Liverpool XI after playing in his side's first two matches of the season

Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas says he is learning from Andy Robertson and says his fellow left-back has been helping him adjust to the team.

The Greece international joined the Reds from Olympiacos last year but was unable to break into the first-team in his maiden season.

The 25-year-old is looking to compete for a regular place in the starting XI this season and was trusted to play in Liverpool's first two Premier League matches while Robertson was absent because of an ankle ligament injury.

What has been said?

Tsimikas says the Scotland international has been a big help to him but is ready to challenge him for a place in the team.

"Last year I was always asking about the gameplay of the team. He’s a very good person, he’s always open to helping me," he told Talksport. "He’s a very good guy, very good player and we will have a good challenge together and we will see. The things he’s doing are very, very good.

"I’m ready for every challenge, to get more chances, to show more things and to help my team more."

The full-back feels his first year at the club helped him adjust to Jurgen Klopp's playing style and has provided him with motivation for the 2021-22 campaign.

"It was learning what [Klopp] wants tactically," he added. "When the team had big injuries, of Virgil van Dijk and every central defender, it was very, very hard to play me.

"This made me more strong and more power to train until my chance came. I think this helped me because I feel ready and I know more what [Klopp] wants because I’m fully prepared and I’m ready for every challenge in the future."

Tsimikas loves 'Greek Scouser' nickname

The 25-year-old has been given the nickname the 'Greek scouser' since his arrival at Anfield, a moniker he is very fond of.

Asked where the name came from, he said: "There’s a guy who I train with here, we said it first as a joke because I always tried to speak in a scouse accent!

"One time he said to me after I posted on social media and everyone loved that. I’m very happy with that and also because people love me here and it’s given me the extra power to give everything I have in every single game."

