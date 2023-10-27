Trent Alexander-Arnold praises 'amazing' Luke Chambers after Liverpool academy graduate makes full Reds debut against Toulouse

Trent Alexander-Arnold lavished praise on "amazing" Luke Chambers after Liverpool academy graduate made full Reds debut against Toulouse at Anfield.

Liverpool beat Toulouse 5-1

Chambers shone against the French outfit

Alexander-Arnold praised the youngster

WHAT HAPPENED? There were five different scorers for the Reds as they thumped the Ligue 1 outfit 5-1 on Thursday evening in a Europa League encounter. Jurgen Klopp decided to rest a few of the regulars for this continental match and Chambers got an opportunity to impress at left-back.

The youngster took the opportunity with both hands and put in an impressive shift to put more pressure on Klopp to hand him more opportunities in the future. Alexander-Arnold, who has also come up the ranks of Liverpool, was excited to see another academy talent flourish on the biggest stage and went on to hail his performance.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I’ve seen it was seven years yesterday since my debut," Alexander-Arnold told TNT Sports post-match. "And I still know exactly how it feels. That excitement, you’ve worked so hard for. He’s put in all the hard work, he’s shown himself, he’s been outstanding every time.

"He’s been in and around the team on and off the pitch, and he plays amazing football. It’s amazing to see him out there, and he’s a real amazing player and he has great potential – and I’m sure him and his family will have a great night because it’s one he’ll never forget. He put in an amazing performance out there, very mature, and contributed to a big win for us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Injury to Andrew Robertson could pave the way for more minutes for Chambers. The defender revealed that it was a dream come true for him as he has been a lifelong Liverpool fan.

"I’ve dreamt of this moment since I was six years old," the 19-year-old said.

"And a win as well. I’m lost for words. I found out yesterday and had a little bit of time with my family at night and a bit of reality this morning when I woke up. But I loved every minute of it."

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Chambers will hope to retain his place in the starting XI when Liverpool host Nottingham Forest on Sunday in the Premier League.