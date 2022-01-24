Trending: 'What went wrong with Super Eagles?' - Fans ask questions after Afcon 2021 exit
By Taiye Taiwo
Nigeria's elimination from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations after a 1-0 loss to Tunisia has fans talking on social media.
Youssef Msakni's 47th-minute goal was enough for the Carthage Eagles to beat the three-time African champions in the Round of 16 on Sunday.
The Super Eagles were unlucky with their chances, even after Alex Iwobi was shown a straight red card five minutes after his introduction in the 60th minute.
While some fans are blaming goalkeeper Maduka Okoye for not doing enough to save Msakni's shot from outside the box, others described the online call Austin Eguavoen's team had with Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari earlier on Sunday as a distraction.