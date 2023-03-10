Transfer battle incoming? Chelsea and Manchester United emerge as suitors for Eintracht Frankfurt star Daichi Kamada

Manchester United and Chelsea have joined Borussia Dortmund in the race to sign Daicha Kamada from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer.

Kamada available on free transfer in summer

United and Chelsea closely monitoring situation

But player could have pre-agreement with Dortmund

WHAT HAPPENED? The 26-year-old attacking midfielder started every game at the Qatar World Cup and has attracted a host of admirers around Europe for his dazzling displays for Frankfurt, where he has recorded 13 goals and five assists in 32 appearances across all competitions. Interest is thought to have reached the Premier League, with Sportsmail reporting that both United and Chelsea have locked horns in a race for Kamada, whose contract with the Bundesliga club expires in the summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The two English sides face stiff competition for the player, however, with Sportsmail adding that Borussia Dortmund may be best placed to land Kamada. As he becomes a free agent from July onwards, the Japanese midfielder has been free to negotiate a pre-contract with other clubs since January. It is thought that Kamada has a verbal agreement to join Dortmund, although United and Chelsea have still not been deterred in their pursuits.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Dortmund's targeting of Kamada could be evidence of the German club being resigned to losing Jude Bellingham in the summer, with United and Chelsea among a host of clubs set to battle it out for the England star. With or without Kamada, though, it seems Erik ten Hag is planning a major midfield overhaul next window, as his side were even linked with Chelsea academy graduate Mason Mount earlier this month.

WHAT NEXT FOR KAMADA? While speculation continues over his destination - the Premier League or elsewhere in Germany - the Japan star will next be in action for Frankfurt at home to Stuttgart on Saturday.