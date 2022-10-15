Toulouse vs Angers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A top-flight French clash with plenty to play for takes place - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season continues this weekend, as Toulouse welcome Angers to face them at Stadium Municipal. The visitors arrive looking to reverse a two-game losing streak that has seen them slip into the midst of a relegation battle.

They'll hope for richer purchase against their hosts this week, but with just one loss in their last four, they will prove a tough nut to crack for them.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Toulouse vs Angers date & kick-off time

Game: Toulouse vs Angers Date: October 16, 2022 Kick-off: 12:00pm BST / 7:00am ET / 5:30pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Toulouse vs Angers on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV. The service can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on beIN SPORTS.

In the UK, fans can watch the game on BT Sport 3 and stream it on the BT Sport App, while in India, they can catch the match on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream US beIN SPORTS fuboTV UK BT Sport 3 BT Sport App India N/A Voot Select

Toulouse squad & team news

Caught up in mid-table, it has been far from a bad season at the office for Toulouse to date, with enough form to suggest they can push well clear of any trouble at the back end of the campaign.

Still, the gap is far from insurmountable and three points today would do a wonderful job for their confidence.

Position Players Goalkeepers Himeur, Haug, Dupé, Pettersson, Restes Defenders Nicolaisen, Desler, Rouault, Sylla, Costa, Zandén, Diarra, Keben Midfielders Genreau, Van den Boomen, Dejaegere, Spierings, Birmančević, Tsingaras, Mvoué, Chaïbi Forwards Aboukhlal, Onaiwu, Healey, Begraoui, Flemmings, Ratão, Dallinga

Angers squad and team news

Having snapped a rough run with consecutive wins, Angers have now notched back-to-back losses, leaving them looking at a less-than-favorable run towards safety.

They have plenty of work to do - and they'll hope they can do it today in a big encounter for their season.