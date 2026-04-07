Al Wasl of the UAE are under intense pressure just a few days ahead of their clash with Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr in the AFC Champions League 2.

Al Wasl will face Al Nassr on 19 April at Zabeel Stadium in the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League 2.

Around 12 days before the match, Al Wasl posted a statement on its official X account announcing the suspension of goalkeeper Khalid Al-Senani and Moroccan defender Sofiane Bouftini pending the completion of disciplinary proceedings.

Read also: Video: Saudi fan announces switch from Al-Hilal to Al-Nassr!

The Emirati club said in its statement: “Al Wasl Football Club announces the suspension of players Khalid Al-Sannani and Sofiane Bouftini from playing for the first team until further notice, pending the completion of internal procedures in accordance with applicable regulations.”

According to press reports carried by the Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah", Al-Sannani and Bouftini were involved in altercations with fans following the 2-1 defeat to Sharjah last Sunday in the UAE Pro League.

Al Wasl currently sit fifth in the UAE league table with 39 points, 20 points behind leaders Al Ain, with five matches remaining in the season.