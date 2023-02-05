Tottenham vs Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Tottenham against Manchester City in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Manchester City will renew hostilities with familiar rivals Tottenham in the Premier League at the Tottenham Hotspur Arena on Sunday after getting the better of them just two weeks ago.

Antonio Conte will not be on the sidelines as he has undergone surgery to remove his gallbladder and his assistant Christian Stellini will be in charge.

Spurs won against Fulham in their last league outing and stand fifth with 36 points from 21 matches. However, with Newcastle United dropping points against West Ham United, they can close the gap further against Pep Guardiola's side.

The north London stadium has not been a happy hunting ground for Guardiola as he has lost on all four of his visits in all competitions – it's the away ground he's managed at the most without ever winning in his managerial career.

His team are chasing Arsenal who are five points ahead of them at the top of the table and another slip-up will definitely hurt their title ambitions.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Tottenham vs Man City date & kick-off time

Game: Tottenham vs Man City Date: February 5, 2023 Kick-off: 11:30 am ET, 4.30 pm GMT, 10:00 pm IST Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Arena, London

How to watch Tottenham vs Man City on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC, and can also be streamed on Peacock.

The match will be available to watch across the Sky Sports network in the United Kingdom (UK).

It will be telecast on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Tottenham team news & squad

Richarlison is making a comeback against Manchester City and Lucas Moura is also available for selection.

"Richarlison has trained all week. He had a small problem before the game against Preston, but he recovered immediately, so he's available for the next match," informed Stellini before the match.

"We have also recovered Lucas, and we are happy to say that. He's been training and played 40 minutes with the youth team. He needs time to work, but he's back."

Pape Sarr is the only player whose availability remains doubtful as he is still recovering from a hip injury.

Tottenham possible XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Porro, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Richarlison, Kane, Son

Position Players Goalkeepers Lloris, Austin, Forster Defenders Romero, Dier, Sanchez, Lenglet, Tanganga, Davies, Royal, Porro, Midfielders Skipp, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Bissouma, Sessegnon, Perisic. Forwards Kane, Gil, Son, Danjuma, Kulusevski, Moura, Richarlison.

Man City team news & squad

City will be boosted with the return of Phil Foden but will miss John Stones with a thigh injury. The rest of the squad is fit for selection.

Man City possible XI: Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Laporte, Ake; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Haaland, Foden