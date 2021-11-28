Tottenham's clash with Burnley postponed due to heavy snow

Tottenham's Premier League clash with Burnley has been postponed due to heavy snow.

Spurs were due to take on Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday afternoon in Antonio Conte's fourth game since replacing Nuno Espirito Santo as the club's head coach.

However, extreme weather in Lancashire has prevented the match from going ahead and the Premier League will now have to reschedule for a later date.

What's been said?

Spurs have released an official statement confirming the game is off, which reads: "We can confirm that today’s match against Burnley has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions."

❄️ We can confirm that today’s match against Burnley has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions. pic.twitter.com/8azBGHf3Pl — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 28, 2021

Burnley have added via their own Twitter account: "Due to concerns with the playing surface and surrounding areas, it’s been deemed that the game can’t go ahead safely."

🚨 𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘 𝗣𝗢𝗦𝗧𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗘𝗗 🚨



Due to concerns with the playing surface and surrounding areas, it’s been deemed that the game can’t go ahead safely.#UTC pic.twitter.com/IhXjFdAtYF — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) November 28, 2021

Dyche's reaction

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has confirmed that both he and Conte gave their consent for the contest to go ahead despite the conditions.

However, the English coach also conceded that the final decision was the right one in terms of ensuring the safety of the players.

"As you can see the pitch re-covers every time they clear it," Dyche said. "The referee explained the safety angle as well so it was important to make a decision early.

"It fell that quick and that heavy. It's still quite strong now. [The pitch] can't get rid of the snow that quick.

"It's the lines being cleared as well - we would have to stop and clear them. It's a joint decision with everyone concerned.

Article continues below

"We were ready for the game and I made it clear if it could be played we wanted it on - as did their manager.

"I can't see how it could go ahead the way the pitch is at the moment."

Further reading