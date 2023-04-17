Tottenham rolling back the years! Jurgen Klinsmann emerges as shock Antonio Conte successor just months after taking South Korea role

Jurgen Klinsmann has been linked with a surprise move to Tottenham Hotspur just months after taking charge of the South Korea national team.

Spurs want Klinsmann as Conte replacement

Klinsmann joined South Korea in February

Lost to Bournemouth on Saturday

WHAT HAPPENED? Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering appointing Jurgen Klinsmann as a replacement for Antonio Conte, who left the club during the March international break, according to recent information from Kicker (via Get Football News Germany).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Spurs striker was in attendance at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium as the club faced Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday. They were defeated 3-2 thanks to a 95th winner from Cherries forward Dango Ouattara. Klinsmann, who took charge of the South Korea national team as their manager in February, came to see Heung-min Son in action, and the former star received a warm welcome at the stadium at halftime.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Other than Klinsmann, managers like Brendan Rodgers, Vincent Kompany, Mauricio Pochettino, Graham Potter and Julian Nagelsmann are also in the Premier League club's shortlist for the manager's role. Cristian Stellini is currently in charge of the north London side as acting interim manager.

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM? Stellini will lead his side out to take on fellow Champions League hopefuls Newcastle United in a crucial Premier League clash on April 23.